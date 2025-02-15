BREAKING: Jaguars Announce Finalists For GM Job
The Jacksonville Jaguars have their general manager finalists.
The Jaguars announced on Saturday that their general manager candidate pool has been narrowed down to five candidates:
- Interim general manager Ethan Waugh
- Chicago Bears assistant general manager Ian Cunningham
- Los Angeles Rams director of scouting James Gladstone
- San Francisco 49ers director of scouting and football operations Josh Williams
- Green Bay Packers vice president of player personnel Jon-Eric Sullivan
The Jaguars originally interviewed 10 external candidates virtually over the past week. After narrowing their list down to five names on Saturday, the Jaguars are set to hold in-person interviews begining on Wednesday. The Jaguars are then expected to finalize their search by Friday evening or Saturday, giving them a chance to make a general manager hire by the start of the NFL Scouting Combine.
The external candidate list also included: New York Giants assistant general manager Brandon Brown; Cincinnati Bengals senior personnel executive Trey Brown; and Los Angeles Chargers assistant general manager Chad Alexander; Buffalo Bills Director of Player Personnel Terrance Gray; former Tennessee Titans general manager Jon Robinson; Las Vegas Raiders assistant general manager Champ Kelly.
In addition to the general manager search, the Jaguars made a key front office hire last Monday by naming Tony Boselli as the team's new executive vice president of football operations. Boselli will now work hand in hand with the Jaguars' new general manager and head coach Liam Coen to form the Jaguars' newest power structure.
"Boselli will report to Khan, as does new head coach Liam Coen. The team’s general manager will also report to Khan once that hire has been made in the weeks ahead. The new general manager will then join Coen and Boselli to form a football leadership unit that will collaborate and align on all major football decisions, develop a long-term strategy for sustainable on-field success, and provide counsel to the team owner," the Jaguars said in a statement.
"And I think, you know, obviously Liam is going to be part of it, and he has kind of what he's looking for, and Mark Lamping will be involved, and we have a number of other people involved. And ultimately, we'll make a recommendation, and Shad will be very involved. We'll make a recommendation, and Shad will make a decision who the next GM is," Boselli said this week.
