BREAKING: Jaguars Bring Back Former College Star
The Jacksonville Jaguars have brought a familiar face back into the running back room.
A day after Jake Funk was released from the Jaguars' practice squad, the Jaguars have brought him back to the practice squad ahead of their Week 9 contest vs, the Philadelphia Eagles.
The Jaguars had a spot on the practice squad open after bringing Blake Hance onto the active roster earlier in the week. Funk has already been activated on game day twice this year, which means the Jaguars would have to sign him to the active roster to bring him back onto the game day roster.
Funk joins a running back room that is seemingly getting closer to health as well. Running back Travis Etienne has missed the last two games with a hamstring injury, which has led to the Jaguars leaning on Tank Bigsby and D'Ernest Johnson as their primary running backs on game day.
Funk made a name for himself at the University of Maryland, being named Third-Team All-Big Ten in his final season. Funk was then drafted by the Los Angeles Rams in the seventh round (233rd overall) of the 2021 Draft.
Funk has also spent time with the New Orleans Saints, the Indianapolis Colts, Miami Dolphins, and the Baltimore Ravens. Funk spent the past offseason and training camp with the Detroit Lions before being waived in August.
Funk finished his senior season (2020) ranking first in the Big Ten and second nationally in yards per carry (8.6), and third all-time in single-season yards per carry in program history.
