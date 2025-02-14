Jaguar Report

BREAKING: Jaguars Complete GM Interview With Chargers' Alexander

The Jacksonville Jaguars have wrapped up yet another general manager interview.

John Shipley

Sep 15, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; The helmet of Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr. (9) pictured at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images
The Jacksonville Jaguars completed their third interview of the day.

After speaking with two candidates in the afternoon, the Jaguars concluded Thursday with an interview with Los Angeles Chargers assistant general manager Chad Alexander.

Alexander has 26 years of NFL experience; the first 20 years of his career were spent in a variety of roles with the Baltimore Ravens. He then spent five years with the New York Jets as director of player personnel before joining the Chargers for the 2024 season.

So far, the Jaguars have completed virtual interviews with Alexander, New York Giants Assistant General Manager Brandon Brown, former Tennessee Titans General Manager Jon Robinson, Buffalo Bills Director of Player Personnel Terrance Gray, Cincinnati Bengals Senior Personnel Executive Trey Brown, Los Angeles Rams Director of Scouting Strategy James Gladstone, and San Francisco 49ers Director Of Scouting and Football Operations Josh Williams.

Including interim general manager Ethan Waugh, the Jaguars now have nine known candidates for the role vacated by ex-general manager Trent Baalke.

The list includes: Waugh; New York Giants assistant general manager Brandon Brown; Chicago Bears assistant general manager Ian Cunningham; Cincinnati Bengals senior personnel executive Trey Brown; and Los Angeles Chargers assistant general manager Chad Alexander; Los Angeles Rams director of scouting James Gladstone; San Francisco 49ers director of scouting and football operations Josh Williams; Buffalo Bills Director of Player Personnel Terrance Gray; former Tennessee Titans general manager Jon Robinson.

In addition to the general manager search, the Jaguars made a key front office hire last Monday by naming Tony Boselli as the team's new executive vice president of football operations. Boselli will now work hand in hand with the Jaguars' new general manager and head coach Liam Coen to form the Jaguars' newest power structure.

"Boselli will report to Khan, as does new head coach Liam Coen. The team’s general manager will also report to Khan once that hire has been made in the weeks ahead. The new general manager will then join Coen and Boselli to form a football leadership unit that will collaborate and align on all major football decisions, develop a long-term strategy for sustainable on-field success, and provide counsel to the team owner," the Jaguars said in a statement.

John Shipley
JOHN SHIPLEY

John Shipley has been covering the Jacksonville Jaguars as a beat reporter and publisher of Jaguar Report since 2019. Previously, he covered UCF's undefeated season as a beat reporter for NSM.Today, covered high school prep sports in Central Florida, and covered local sports and news for the Palatka Daily News. Follow John Shipley on Twitter at @_john_shipley.

