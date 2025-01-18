BREAKING: Jaguars Complete Interview With Eagles' Kellen Moore
The Jacksonville Jaguars are nearly done with their first-round of head coach interviews, completing their ninth interview of the cycle on Friday night with Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore.
Moore is in his first year leading the Eagles' offense after serving as offensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Chargers in 2023. Moore and the Eagles are set to play the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC's Divisional Round on Sunday after taking down the Green Bay Packers a week ago.
Moore is also drawing interest from the Dallas Cowboys for their vacant head coach role. Moore played for the Cowboys from 2015-2017 before becoming quarterbacks coach in 2018 and then offensive coordinator in 2019.
The only coach on the Jaguars' interview list who has not yet interviewed or had his interview scheduled via media reports is Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady.
Of the Jaguars' 10 candidates, Moore has one trait that sets him apart from the others -- he has already had an interview with the Jaguars and owner Shad Khan in the past. Moore was a candidate for the Jaguars' head coach vacancy during the 2022 offseason and interviewed with the team when he was with the Dallas Cowboys. Moore is also expected to draw interest from the Cowboys in their own search.
“The first thing we have to do is identify who the head coach is and then bring in a staff. As Shad mentioned, there's a lot of good people in this building. From the coaches on through personnel and all the support staff so we don’t need to fix everything we just need to fix some things," Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke said last week.
"I think identifying that person that can come in and then sit down with the staff that we put together around him, and really take a look at the roster again. We do this every year. Take a hard look at the roster, identify who the players are that you have to put in a position to win games for you and then surround them the best you can with free agents, and or draft picks. The process isn’t' going to change, we just have to do things a little different, a little better.”
