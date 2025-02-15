BREAKING: Jaguars Complete Interview With Raiders' Champ Kelly
The Jacksonville Jaguars have completed another interview for their widespread general manager search.
Jacksonville announced a completed interview with Las Vegas Raiders assistant general manager Champ Kelly, their 10th external interview so far.
A well-liked and admired front office name, Kelly has done plenty to earn respect in NFL circles during a scouting career that started with the Denver Broncos in 2007. In 2008, Kelly was promoted in Denver to assistant coordinator of pro and college scouting. In 2010 he got another promotion, this time to assistant director of pro personnel.
Kelly held that role until 2014; in 2015, he became director of pro scouting for the Chicago Bears. In 2017, he was promoted to director of pro scouting and held that role through the 2021 season.
Kelly's name came up for several general manager jobs over the years, and in 2022 he was named the assistant general manager of the Las Vegas Raiders. He eventually served as interim general manager after the firing of Dave Ziegler.
Including interim general manager Ethan Waugh, the Jaguars now have 11 known candidates for the role vacated by ex-general manager Trent Baalke.
The list includes: Waugh; New York Giants assistant general manager Brandon Brown; Chicago Bears assistant general manager Ian Cunningham; Cincinnati Bengals senior personnel executive Trey Brown; and Los Angeles Chargers assistant general manager Chad Alexander; Los Angeles Rams director of scouting James Gladstone; San Francisco 49ers director of scouting and football operations Josh Williams; Buffalo Bills Director of Player Personnel Terrance Gray; former Tennessee Titans general manager Jon Robinson; Green Bay Packers vice president of player personnel Jon-Eric Sullivan; Las Vegas Raiders assistant general manager Champ Kelly.
In addition to the general manager search, the Jaguars made a key front office hire last Monday by naming Tony Boselli as the team's new executive vice president of football operations. Boselli will now work hand in hand with the Jaguars' new general manager and head coach Liam Coen to form the Jaguars' newest power structure.
"Boselli will report to Khan, as does new head coach Liam Coen. The team’s general manager will also report to Khan once that hire has been made in the weeks ahead. The new general manager will then join Coen and Boselli to form a football leadership unit that will collaborate and align on all major football decisions, develop a long-term strategy for sustainable on-field success, and provide counsel to the team owner," the Jaguars said in a statement.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.