BREAKING: Jaguars Complete Interview With Ravens' Todd Monken
The Jacksonville Jaguars took a leap forward in searching for their new head coach after completing an interview with Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken on Thursday.
Monken himself will be busy before the weeks end given the interview process with Jacksonville today and an interview with the Chicago Bears on Friday.
Monken's name has swirled around the media for a head coaching position given the success he has has with the Ravens and the extensive vacancy in multiple head coaching positions in the league.
Monken is one of the more busy men in football these days, having scheduled and completed an interview with Jacksonville days before his Ravens take on the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night in the Divisional Round of the playoffs.
The Jaguars struggled this season under the leadership of Doug Pederson before his eventual firing. Concluding their season with a 4-13 records, some may wonder why anyone would want to try to pick up the pieces in Jacksonville.
Obtaining strong selling points in quarterback Trevor Lawrence and star wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr could be the final push that intrigues candidates. Holding the fifth pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Jaguars also have leverage assuming they make a pick for the better of the franchise.
Having spent time as a sucessful offensive coordinator in his career, Monken taking over the Jaguars head coaching position doesn't sound too bad. A man who has shown he can connect with players and bring out the most of them could be exactly what this young Jaguars core needs to succeed and find that inner confidence they seemed to lack in 2024-25.
Though Monken has never taken the lead at the pro level, he holds 36 years of coaching experience in both college and the NFL. Finishing up his tenth pro coaching season, Monken may be ready to step into the drivers seat to bring the Jaguars back from the ground up.
Monken hasn't been the only candidate the Jaguars have reached out to this offseason but he may be the most experienced. What Jacksonville needs is a leader who is confident in how they run the game and to build up his players, not tear them down. That is exactly what Monken has been, and could very easily continue to be.
