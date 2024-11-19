BREAKING: Jaguars Future Foe Cleans House
While questions continue to swirl about the future of Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson and general manager Trent Baalke, one team on the Jaguars' upcoming schedule has decided to clean house.
After firing head coach Robert Saleh early in the season, the 3-8 New York Jets have now fired general manager Joe Douglas. Douglas had been with the Jets since the 2019 season and compiled a 30-64 record in the process with no winning seasons and no playoff appearances.
The Jaguars are set to host the Jets in Week 15, with the contest being one of five games over the final six weeks in which the Jaguars play a team with a losing record.
While the Jaguars lost to the Douglas-led Jets in 2021, the Jaguars beat the Jets in 2022 and have proven to be a more successfully operated team than the Jets in the same span.
Now, the Jets will limp into Week 15 with an interim head coach who appears to be overwhelmed by the job and an interim general manager.
The question now is whether the Jaguars will have Pederson man the sidelines for the Jaguars and if Baalke will still be running the front office by the time Week 15 comes around. If the Jaguars follow the Jets' lead and make wholesale changes of their own, there is a chance Week 15 would be the battle of the interim franchises.
If not, then Pederson and Baalke can likely circle Week 15 as one of the most winnable games left on their schedule moving into the final weeks of the 2024 season.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.