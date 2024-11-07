BREAKING: Jaguars Get Troubling Injury Update
The Jacksonville Jaguars’ injury woes are continuing.
According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence is unlikely to play in Week 10 against the Minnesota Vikings and the team is weighing options moving forward.
Lawrence was limited in Wednesday’s practice with a shoulder injury, which he sustained in Week 9 against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Lawrence was the last player to leave the locker room at halftime of Week 9, though he did not miss any snaps.
“I mean, it's football. You're playing fast. You're reacting,” Lawrence said on Wednesday when asked if he regretting sliding head first on the play in which he got injured on.
“Obviously, you can go back and look at everything that happens and overanalyze it. It’s just the game. It happens fast and stuff happens. It’s a physical game. So not really, but obviously you want to avoid all the unnecessary hits when you can. ”
Lawrence missed the first start of his career in Week 17 last year vs. the Carolina Panthers with a shoulder injury. Lawrence also navigated a knee injury and a concussion last year.
If Lawrence doesn’t play on Sunday, Mac Jones will get his first start with the Jaguars since they traded for him in March.
The former New England Patriots QB has been Lawrence’s backup all season, while the Jaguars added more insurance at the position by signing former quarterback C.J. Beathard to the active roster on Wednesday.
“I'm doing everything I can to be
out there. Like in the past, I've gotten banged up in the past. So, just try to do everything I can during the week to prepare myself to play Sunday and just put as much time as possible into that and getting healthy. So that's the way my mind is right now,” Lawrence said.
