BREAKING: Jaguars Interview Patrick Graham For DC Role
Long expected to be among the top candidates for the Jacksonville Jaguars' defensive coordinator role, Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham got his interview with the franchise on Monday.
The Jaguars formally announced Graham's interview on Monday evening, hours after they announced a complete interview for Minnesota Vikings defensive backs coach Daronte Jones.
Whether it is Graham, Jones or another candidate, it is safe to say the defensive coordinator role is set to be the most important hire for new head coach Liam Coen. Coen spoke to reporters on Monday about what he is looking for in the role.
"I'm gonna be involved, but it's more the shared vision of the identity, the style of play. How do we continue to drive home the message of the style of play that we want to work with and play with that's within the meetings, like being in the meeting sometimes," Coen said.
"I'm going to be very involved, obviously, as we know, with the offense and Trevor and all that, but being just the presence felt, and doing more team meetings and doing them together so that, like we talked about this, where it's not Offense, Defense, Teams, it's here. So I'll be involved, but I'm not going to be overbearing. I want that guy to have autonomy. I want that guy to have confidence, to be able to go and do it, and feel like his personality and his moral compass is showing on the product
Graham had two interviews with the Jaguars during their head coaching search, with the second of which occurring in-person on Thursday -- the same day the Jaguars met with Coen.
Graham has long been known as one of the best defensive coordinators in the league, and in 2024 he helped the Raiders punch way above their weight. With Antonio Pierce fired earlier in the week, Graham could now look to land with a new squad for the 2025 season.
Graham got his first coordinator job with the Miami Dolphins in 2019 before becoming the New York Giants defensive coordinator for the 2020 and 2021 seasons. In 2022, Graham was hired by the Raiders as defensive coordinator for Josh McDaniels before being retained by Pierce in 2024.
