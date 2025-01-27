Is Patrick Graham the 'Top Candidate' To Be Jaguars DC?

The Insiders on @NFLGameday with @JudyBattista, @TomPelissero and @MikeGarafolo: Bill Parcells’ thoughts on Aaron Glenn; The #Jaguars gave Liam Coen a 5-year deal; A key name to watch for #Bucs OC job; Joe Brady pulls out of the #Saints search, what’s next? pic.twitter.com/gP6ZSnsVAF