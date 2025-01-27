Is Patrick Graham the 'Top Candidate' To Be Jaguars DC?
The Jacksonville Jaguars made one major coaching hire this week, tabbing Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Liam Coen as their next head coach.
Now, Coen will be tasked with putting together a top-notch coaching staff to help ensure his first year as a head coach is a smooth one.
With Coen almost certainly set to be the play-caller on offense, it will be vital for Coen to find a defensive coordinator who can lead the other side of the ball. And there seems to be a chance that one of the top candidates to be Coen's first defensive coordinator is a coach who was in the building this past week in Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham.
"Jaguars locked in their new head coach, Liam Coen following a whirlwind few days which Coen agreed to terms on new contract with the Bucs and told the Jaguars he was out. The Jags then fired their GM Trent Baalke and reengaged. Coen slipped off to Jacksonville and ended up leaving with a five-year contract. He is moving quickly here to try to assemble his staff, no hire more important than his defensive coordinator," NFL Network's Tom Pelissero said on Sunday.
"Patrick Graham, who also got a second interview for the head coaching job in Jacksonville, I'm told is a top candidate, though he may have multiple options."
Graham has long been known as one of the best defensive coordinators in the league, and in 2024 he helped the Raiders punch way above their weight. With Antonio Pierce fired earlier in the week, Graham could now look to land with a new squad for the 2025 season.
Graham got his first coordinator job with the Miami Dolphins in 2019 before becoming the New York Giants defensive coordinator for the 2020 and 2021 seasons. In 2022, Graham was hired by the Raiders as defensive coordinator for Josh McDaniels before being retained by Pierce in 2024.
There is, of course, a chance Graham just stays with the Las Vegas Raiders following their hiring of Pete Carroll. But if Coen is able to nab Graham and make him a part of his staff, he will be landing one of the most underrated coordinators in the NFL.
