BREAKING: Jaguars Interview Rams' Aubrey Pleasant For DC Role
Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen has added another candidate to the mix for the team's defensive coordinator position.
The Jaguars officially announced a completed interview with Los Angeles Rams assistant head coach & passing game coordinator Aubrey Pleasant, who also earned a defensive coordinator interview with the Chicago Bears earlier this month.
Pleasant is the third coach the Jaguars have interviewed for the coordinator position on Coen's staff, following Minnesota Vikings assistant Daronte Jones and Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham.
Pleasant and Coen spent three years together on Sean McVay's staff in Los Angeles from 2018-2020, a time where Pleasant served as cornerbacks coach. From 2021-2022, Pleasant was the defensive backs coach and passing game coordinator for the Detroit Lions before returning to the Rams in 2023 as defensive backs coach.
Coen spoke to reporters on Monday about what he is looking for in the role.
"I'm gonna be involved, but it's more the shared vision of the identity, the style of play. How do we continue to drive home the message of the style of play that we want to work with and play with that's within the meetings, like being in the meeting sometimes," Coen said.
"I'm going to be very involved, obviously, as we know, with the offense and Trevor and all that, but being just the presence felt, and doing more team meetings and doing them together so that, like we talked about this, where it's not Offense, Defense, Teams, it's here. So I'll be involved, but I'm not going to be overbearing. I want that guy to have autonomy. I want that guy to have confidence, to be able to go and do it, and feel like his personality and his moral compass is showing on the product."
We spoke to Los Angeles Rams On Sports Illustrated beat reporter Brock Vierra about what Pleasant could bring.
"Aubrey Pleasant represents the new breed of defensive-minded, young coaches ready to rewrite the narrative that the NFL is an offense-driven league. Having played a critical role in the development of Rams’ DC Chris Shula’s defense, Pleasant’s track record of getting the most out of young players, especially young players who were day three draft picks or undrafted makes him a perfect fit for the job. With a young pass rusher in Travon Walker and a star with Josh Hines-Allen, Pleasant already has the foundation in place to be great.
