BREAKING: Jaguars' Interview With Eagles' Kellen Moore Officially Scheduled
The Jacksonville Jaguars have interview No. 9 officially scheduled.
According to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, the Jaguars are set to interview Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore on Friday. Moore is the ninth Jaguars coach to either be interviewed or have an interview scheduled with the franchise.
The Jaguars have already interviewed Detroit Lions coordinators Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn, Spagnuolo, Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham, former New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Liam Coen.
Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken is set to speak with the Jaguars later today, while the Jaguars will also speak with Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores on Friday.
The only coach on the Jaguars' interview list who has not yet interviewed or had his interview scheduled via media reports is Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady.
Of the Jaguars' 10 candidates, Moore has one trait that sets him apart from the others -- he has already had an interview with the Jaguars and owner Shad Khan in the past. Moore was a candidate for the Jaguars' head coach vacancy during the 2022 offseason and interviewed with the team when he was with the Dallas Cowboys. Moore is also expected to draw interest from the Cowboys in their own search.
“The first thing we have to do is identify who the head coach is and then bring in a staff. As Shad mentioned, there's a lot of good people in this building. From the coaches on through personnel and all the support staff so we don’t need to fix everything we just need to fix some things," Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke said last week.
"I think identifying that person that can come in and then sit down with the staff that we put together around him, and really take a look at the roster again. We do this every year. Take a hard look at the roster, identify who the players are that you have to put in a position to win games for you and then surround them the best you can with free agents, and or draft picks. The process isn’t' going to change, we just have to do things a little different, a little better.”
