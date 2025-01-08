BREAKING: Jaguars' Interviews With Two Top HC Candidates Officially Scheduled
The Jacksonville Jaguars' search for their next head is officially on.
The Jaguars announced on Tuesday they had made eight formal requests to interview coaches who are currently under contract with other teams.
Among the coaches who interviews are now officially scheduled for are Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn and Green Bay Packers assistant Robert Saleh.
According to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, Glenn is set to virtually interview with the Jaguars on Saturday and Saleh will interview on Tuesday.
Saleh is an interesting candidate for the Jaguars job for a few reasons. For one, he is the only member of the Jaguars' requested coaching pool who has been a head coach in the NFL before.
Saleh finished his tenure with the New York Jets with a 20–36 (.357) regular season record and was fired in 2024 after a 2-3 start. The Jets completely collapsed following his firing, however, which bodes well for his candidacy.
There is also the fact that Saleh has actually worked with the Jaguars before during the Khan era. Saleh was the Jaguars' linebackers coach from 2014-16, ultimately becoming a defensive coordinator in 2017 and moving on.
As for Glenn, he has been a top candidate in recent years after helping overhaul a Lions defense that was the NFL's worst when Glenn took it over.
Glenn, who played for the Jaguars during the 2007 season, is one of the hottest names in this year's cycle. One league source spoke with Jacksonville Jaguars On Sports Illustrated earlier this season and described Glenn as, "a true leader who can galvanize a locker room. He has done wonders rebuilding that defense."
Jaguars owner Shad Khan will be assisted in the search for Pederson's replacement by general manager Trent Baalke, a repeat of the team's process in 2022.
Khan has fired five head coaches during his tenure as owner -- Mike Mularkey, Gus Bradley, Doug Marrone, Urban Meyer, and Pederson. Of that group, only Bradley was a defensive-minded coach.
Coaches from the two teams with first-round byes can hold virtual interviews with teams between Wednesday and the end of the Wild Card round.
As for coaches on teams who will be playing on Wild Card weekend, they can not conduct interviews with teams until the Tuesday after the Saturday and Sunday Wild Card games. For the teams that play on Monday, they can not interview until Wednesday. These all must be virtual as well.
