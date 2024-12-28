BREAKING: Jaguars' Legend Fred Taylor One Step Closer to Canton
Jacksonville Jaguars legendary running back Fred Taylor is getting closer and closer to the biggest honor in sports.
Taylor was named a modern-era finalist for the 2025 Pro Football Hall of Fame class on Saturday, marking his second year as a finalist. This was also Taylor's sixth time as a semifinalist.
"Comprising the Class of 2025’s Modern-Era Player list of candidates are nine players who also reached this stage in the selection process when the Class of 2024 was chosen, five players in their first year of eligibility and a first-time Finalist in his fourth year of eligibility," the Hall of Fame said in a statement.
"The slate of candidates in the Modern-Era Player category will be considered when the Hall of Fame’s Selection Committee meets prior to Super Bowl LIX. The Class of 2025 will be unveiled publicly Feb. 6 during the “NFL Honors presented by Invisalign” broadcast from Saenger Theatre in New Orleans, La., on FOX and NFL Network and streamed on NFL+. The show airs at 9 p.m. ET."
Taylor is the only running back who is eligible in this year's class to join the Pro Football Hall of Fame, potentially giving him an edge when it comes down to the final selections.
The Jaguars selected Taylor with the No. 9 overall pick out of the University of Florida in the 1998 NFL Draft and went on to shatter franchise records in a career that spanned over a decade.
The Jaguars had their first-ever player inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2022 in former offensive tackle Tony Boselli, turning the full attention for the next Jaguars campaign to Taylor.
Taylor recorded 13,632 total yards and 70 touchdowns in his career, with the vast majority of those coming with Jacksonville. He is the all-time leading rusher in franchise history with 11,271 yards, more than 3,000 more than the back behind him. He ranks No. 17 in rushing yards all-time.
When it comes to his production during his career, which spanned from 1998 to 2010, Taylor marked most of the boxes. He ran for at least 1,000 yards in seven of his 13 seasons and scored 32 rushing touchdowns in his first three seasons alone.
