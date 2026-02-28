3 Standout TEs From Combine for Jaguars to Keep Eyes On

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The NFL Scouting Combine, in a lot of ways, is a dying event. Fewer and fewer athletes are testing in an already uncontrolled environment that isn't anything like what happens on the football field.

With that in mind, there was still enough testing done at this week's event for the Jaguars and James Gladstone's staff to be able to find some standouts. Throughout the week, we will look at some of those standouts at positions of need. Next up: tight end

Vanderbilt TE Eli Stowers

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Vanderbilt tight end Eli Stowers (TE25) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

This one goes without saying. Eli Stowers is more of a big receiver than a true tight end, in the mold of an Evan Engram type of player. We have pointed to Stowers as a potential option for the Jaguars at No. 56 for a few weeks now, but he may have made that hard to accomplish with the elite showing that he had at the combine.

Among tight ends, Stowers had the second-best 40-yard dash at 4.51, the third-best 10-yard split, the best broad jump, and then a historic 45.5-inch vertical jump that should place a jetpack on his draft stock in the weeks ahead.

Stanford TE Sam Roush

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Stanford tight end Sam Roush (TE21) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Like most tight ends who come out of Stanford, Sam Roush is more of a blocker and an in-line piece than he is a player you will flex out in the formation to attack defenses through the air. With that in mind, the former four-star recruit had an elite day of testing that shows he has some genuine upside to his game.

Roush, who is one of the biggest tight ends in the class, had the third-best vertical of the tight ends with a 38.5 mark, the fourth-best broad jump, the best three-cone time, and the third-best shuttle time. A blocker and legit athlete, expect the Jaguars to be high on him.

LSU TE Bauer Sharp

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; LSU tight end Bauer Sharp (TE24) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

LSU is seemingly never short on tight end prospects, and this year is no different. A former quarterback at Southeastern Louisiana who switched to tight end before transfers eventually took him to the SEC, Sharp has the unique background and path to the pros the Jaguars value.

Sharp did not run a blazing 40 time at 4.63 seconds, but his 35-inch vertical jump is a solid number for his size and his overall athletic profile, while not elite, is encouraging enough to consider him as a Day 3 depth option.

