BREAKING: Jaguars Legend Takes Giant Leap Toward Hall of Fame
Legendary Jacksonville Jaguars running back Fred Taylor is one step closer to football immortality.
The best running back in franchise history was named on of 25 modern-era semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2025. Taylor is just one of two running backs named a semifinalist.
The Jaguars selected Taylor with the No. 9 overall pick out of the University of Florida in the 1998 NFL Draft and went on to shatter franchise records in a career that spanned over a decade.
The Jaguars had their first-ever player inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2022 in former offensive tackle Tony Boselli, turning the full attention for the next Jaguars campaign to Taylor.
Taylor recorded 13,632 total yards and 70 touchdowns in his career, with the vast majority of those coming with Jacksonville. He is the all-time leading rusher in franchise history with 11,271 yards, more than 3,000 more than the back behind him. He ranks No. 17 in rushing yards all-time.
When it comes to his production during his career, which spanned from 1998 to 2010, Taylor marked most of the boxes. He ran for at least 1,000 yards in seven of his 13 seasons and scored 32 rushing touchdowns in his first three seasons alone.
The next step for Taylor will be making the final 15, a reduction of the list that will occur later this year.
"The names of those Finalists will be announced in December. Eventually, 20 Finalists will be presented at the Selection Committee’s annual meeting next year in advance of Super Bowl LIX: 15 Modern-Era Players, three Seniors, one Coach and one Contributor," the Hall of Fame said in a release.
"While there is no set number for any class of Enshrinees, the Hall of Fame’s selection process bylaws stipulate that between four and eight new members will be selected."
