BREAKING: Jaguars Major Free Agent Addition's Injury Status Revealed
The Jacksonville Jaguars have officially lost another wide receiver.
Less than a month after the Jaguars lost wide receiver Christian Kirk for the year due to a collarbone injury, the Jaguars have now lost veteran receiver Gabe Davis as well.
Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson announced on Monday that Davis would miss the rest of the season with a knee injury he sustained in Sunday's 52-6 loss to the Detroit Lions. Davis was seen in the locker room on Monday with crutches.
"I hate it for him. He's battled through some injury this season, but he was in good spirits today when I saw him, but he'll miss the remainder of the year," Pederson said.
In nine games this year, Davis has caught 20 passes for 239 yards and two touchdowns.
Davis, a fourth-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft out of UCF, caught 163 passes for 2,730 yards and 27 touchdowns in four years in Buffalo. In 2024, he caught 45 passes for 746 yards and seven touchdowns.
The Jaguars signed Davis in March to a three-year deal worth $39 million, but the deal's max value could be as much as $50 million.
The Jaguars will now move into their Week 12 bye without Kirk and Davis. Kirk has been replaced by Parker Washington, while the Jaguars will likely look to Devin Duvernay and Tim Jones to replace Davis' in the offense.
Injuries continue to hamper the Jaguars, with the 2-9 squad now moving into their bye week with a length injury list on both sides of the bal. Now, that list will include Davis for the rest of the season.
