BREAKING: Jaguars Make First Roster Moves of Offseason
The Jacksonville Jaguars have kicked off the first day of the NFL's 2025 offseason with the signing of seven players to Reserve/Futures contract.
The following players have been signed to Reserve/Futures deals: tight end Shawn Bowman, cornerback Christian Braswell, offensive lineman Dennis Daley, offensive lineman Dieter Eiselen, wide receiver Joshua Cephus, cornerback Zech McPhearson, and wide receiver Austin Trammell.
A Reserve/Futures contract lets a team claim the rights to a player as they make up the 90-man roster heading into OTAs and training camp. These deals are usually around the minimum salary commensurate with the player's experience and are not guaranteed.
While the Jaguars do not have a full-time general manager in place, interim general manager Ethan Waugh is assuming the day-to-day responsbilities for the franchise. He has been with the team since 2022, so he naturally has insight and knowledge on each of these players, their skill sets, and how they figure into the offseason 90-man roster.
The biggest names on the list are Joshua Cephus, who was one of the team's top undrafted free agent targets last year, and cornerback Christian Braswell, a sixth-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft who has been limited to just three games in his career due to injuries.
Each of these players will now be on new head coach Liam Coen's inaugural offseason roster.
“It starts with communication. It starts with the alignment and communication at every level. Building, first and foremost, the best staff we can build because, like I mentioned, it's about these guys," Coen said at his opening press conference.
"So how do we put the best coaches in place to help these players reach their full abilities? Now, with the front office, how do we continue to build there and get this thing fully in alignment so that then when we go into the offseason program, we're all on the same page, we all understand the vision and the goal? When I walked into the Los Angeles Rams building in 2018, I had never felt anything like that before in my life. It was a different introduction to coaching, and you saw a building, every single person that was in that building and a part of that thing was in alignment. I think that's the key.”
