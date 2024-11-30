BREAKING: Jaguars Make Key Roster Move Before Battling Texans
The Jacksonville Jaguars are adding to their game day wide receiver room in the wake of the season-ending injury to Gabe Davis.
The Jaguars officially elevated second-year receiver Elijah Cooks from the practice squad on Saturday, adding him to Sunday's roster for their rematch with the Houston Texans.
Cooks signed with Jacksonville as an undrafted free agent in 2023. He appeared in nine games for the Jaguars last season and registered three receptions for 38 yards.
Cooks was also called up in Week 9, though he could potentially see more action this week following the season-ending injury to Davis.
“Yeah, Parker [Washington] takes a big step forward, obviously. It's a big role for him," Jaguars ehad coach Doug Pederson said this week. "[WR] Devin Duvernay increased his role, but we've got Elijah Cooks, Joshua Cephus, Austin Trammel's been elevated a couple of times. Any of those guys can step up. Tim Jones can obviously increase his role a little bit more offensively. But really Parker's the guy that kind of steps into that role.”
The Jaguars were already missing starting receiver Christian Kirk due to his season-ending collarbone injury. Now, the Jaguars are down two of their three starters and are looking to players like Cooks to pick up the slack.
“Again, somebody will get a role that they probably didn't have previous weeks just because Gabe was in that position," Jaguars offensive coordinator Press Taylor said this week.
"And then each play you kind of look through who gives us what we need to accomplish that play. There's times where it may be more 12 personnel. But again, if you're going down the rabbit hole of being in 12 personal as opposed to 11 personnel, what is the defense going to do now do? No do we get based, we get nickel, we get different defenses? So, every single play you're always looking at whoever we put out there. What are they going to put out there? What's the situation? They're going to play a certain defense in and how do we respond to give ourselves the best possible position on that play.”
