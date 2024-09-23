BREAKING: Jaguars Make Key Roster Moves Ahead of Bills Matchup
With the matchup against the Buffalo Bills looming on Monday night, the Jacksonville Jaguars announced they were making two roster moves.
The Jaguars elevated tight end Josiah Deguara and cornerback Christian Braswell to the active roster, via standard elevation.
Deguara, a former third-round pick of the Green Bay Packers in 2020, has played 50 games and started in 10. He has 436 career receiving yards with two touchdowns on 47 receptions.
Braswell was sixth round selection of the Jaguars in the 2023 NFL Draft. The former Rutgers star appeared in four games in his career and participated on 14 special teams snaps. The Jaguars are thin at cornerback and the loss of tight end Evan Engram will be felt against a tough Bills team.
"Evan, probably not going to make it. He tried this week, just not there yet," Pederson told reporters about his status. "Hopefully next week, we’ll see."
Pederson said that Engram would also not be traveling with the Jaguars to Buffalo.
"I think we’ll keep him here. Just better access to treatment and around-the-clock and stuff like that," Pederson said.
Deguara will likely serve a special teams or reserve tight end role. Brenton Strange has taken over as TE1 in Engram's absence and he has filled the role adequately.
"That's something we've always known Brenton is capable of," Offensive coordinator Press Taylor said on Friday. "It's just the opportunity hasn't necessarily been there. ... Brenton you know is going to have a larger role right there. I thought he responded."
