BREAKING: Jaguars Nearly Dealt Star to AFC Rival

The Jacksonville Jaguars suffered a massive blow last week when wide receiver Christian Kirk was ruled out for the season with a fractured collarbone against the Green Bay Packers.
Now, information has been revealed that implies the Jaguars lost more than just a key weapon, but a potential trade deal.
Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Jaguars were reaching a deal to move the wide receiver to the Steel City. It confirms what we reported last week.
"On top of the flurry of wide receiver trades that the NFL already has seen in recent weeks, there was one more in the making," Schefter wrote. "The Steelers were in the process of trying to get a deal done for Christian Kirk, and league sources told ESPN there was a reasonable chance that the Jaguars wide receiver was going to wind up in Pittsburgh until he broke his collarbone last Sunday. Pittsburgh's hope of upgrading its receiving corps was derailed, at least temporarily. But the Steelers are not giving up, a league source told ESPN."
The Steelers will likely find their man. It just won't be Kirk. Kirk was on the table as a trade deadline target for a struggling team with dashed hopes. Kirk, still in the prime of his career, would have been moved for a solid price.
It could have give the Jaguars much needed draft capital for the 2025 NFL Draft (potentially beyond) and something for a potential new general manager and coach to work with in the offseason (if owner Shad Khan decides enough is enough).
Now, what this means for the organization's relationship with Kirk is another story.
