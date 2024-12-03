Jaguar Report

BREAKING: Jaguars Release Unofficial Week 14 Depth Chart

The Jacksonville Jaguars have released their depth chart for Week 14.

John Shipley

Houston Texans cornerback Kamari Lassiter (4) looks at a leaping Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Brenton Strange (85) as Houston Texans cornerback Myles Bryant (27) can't make the stop and linebacker Henry To'oTo'o (39) looks on during the third quarter of an NFL football matchup Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. The Texans held off the Jaguars 23-20.
The Jacksonville Jaguars (2-10) are hoping to snap a five-game losing streak in Sunday as they go up against a Tennessee Titans (3-9) squad that is coming off a brutal Week 13 loss.

The Jaguars saw quarterback Trevor Lawrence sustain a concussion in Sunday's 23-20 loss to the Houston Texans, but per normal buisness the Jaguars have made no such change to their in-season depth chart.

On Tuesday, the Jaguars revealed their unofficial depth chart for its Week 14 matchup.

Offense

(First String)

WR: Parker Washington

LT: Walker Little

LG: Ezra Cleveland

C: Mitch Morse

RG: Brandon Scherff

RT: Anton Harrison

TE: Evan Engram/Luke Farrell

QB: Trevor Lawrence

RB: Travis Etienne

WR: Brian Thomas Jr.

(Second String)

WR: Devin Duvernay

LT: Javon Foster

LG: Blake Hance

C: Luke Fortner

RG: None.

RT: Cole Van Lanen

TE: Brenton Strange/Josiah Deguara

QB: Mac Jones/C.J. Beathard

RB: Tank Bigsby/D'Ernest Johnson/Keilan Robinson

WR: Tim Jones

Defense

(First String)

NT: Davon Hamilton

DT: Arik Armstead

DE: Josh Hines-Allen/Travon Walker

LB: Foyesade Oluokun

LB; Devin Lloyd/Chad Muma

LB: Ventrell Miller/Yasir Abdullah

CB: Ronald Darby

CB: Tyson Campbell

S: Darnell Savage/Andre Cisco

(Second String)

NT: Jeremiah Ledbetter/Tyler Lacy

DT: Esezi Otomewo/Maason Smith

DE: Myles Cole

LB: None.

LB: Caleb Johnson

LB: None.

CB: Jarrian Jones

CB: Montaric Brown

S: Antonio Johnson/Andrew Wingard/Daniel Thomas

The Jaguars had not yet made a decision on whether to place Lawrence on injured reserve as of Monday, but he will have to go through the concussion protocol this week as a result of Sunday's hit from Azeez Al-Shaair.

The Jaguars will kick off against the Titans at 1 p.m. on Sunday. The loser will be the official last-place of the AFC South entering the final month of the season.

