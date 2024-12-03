BREAKING: Jaguars Release Unofficial Week 14 Depth Chart
The Jacksonville Jaguars (2-10) are hoping to snap a five-game losing streak in Sunday as they go up against a Tennessee Titans (3-9) squad that is coming off a brutal Week 13 loss.
The Jaguars saw quarterback Trevor Lawrence sustain a concussion in Sunday's 23-20 loss to the Houston Texans, but per normal buisness the Jaguars have made no such change to their in-season depth chart.
On Tuesday, the Jaguars revealed their unofficial depth chart for its Week 14 matchup.
Offense
(First String)
WR: Parker Washington
LT: Walker Little
LG: Ezra Cleveland
C: Mitch Morse
RG: Brandon Scherff
RT: Anton Harrison
TE: Evan Engram/Luke Farrell
QB: Trevor Lawrence
RB: Travis Etienne
WR: Brian Thomas Jr.
(Second String)
WR: Devin Duvernay
LT: Javon Foster
LG: Blake Hance
C: Luke Fortner
RG: None.
RT: Cole Van Lanen
TE: Brenton Strange/Josiah Deguara
QB: Mac Jones/C.J. Beathard
RB: Tank Bigsby/D'Ernest Johnson/Keilan Robinson
WR: Tim Jones
Defense
(First String)
NT: Davon Hamilton
DT: Arik Armstead
DE: Josh Hines-Allen/Travon Walker
LB: Foyesade Oluokun
LB; Devin Lloyd/Chad Muma
LB: Ventrell Miller/Yasir Abdullah
CB: Ronald Darby
CB: Tyson Campbell
S: Darnell Savage/Andre Cisco
(Second String)
NT: Jeremiah Ledbetter/Tyler Lacy
DT: Esezi Otomewo/Maason Smith
DE: Myles Cole
LB: None.
LB: Caleb Johnson
LB: None.
CB: Jarrian Jones
CB: Montaric Brown
S: Antonio Johnson/Andrew Wingard/Daniel Thomas
The Jaguars had not yet made a decision on whether to place Lawrence on injured reserve as of Monday, but he will have to go through the concussion protocol this week as a result of Sunday's hit from Azeez Al-Shaair.
The Jaguars will kick off against the Titans at 1 p.m. on Sunday. The loser will be the official last-place of the AFC South entering the final month of the season.
