BREAKING: Jaguars Request Big-Name Interviews GM Candidates
The Jacksonville Jaguars have kicked off their general manager search with a bang.
After hiring Liam Coen at the end of January as head coach and then hiring Tony Boselli on Monday as Executive Vice President of Football Operations, the Jaguars are now inching closer to finding the final piece of their leadership puzzle: a new general manager.
According to CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones, Fox Sports' Jordan Schultz and ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Jaguars have made interview requests for five different general manager candidates:
New York Giants assistant general manager Brandon Brown; Tampa Bay Buccaneers assistant general manager Mike Greenberg; Chicago Bears assistant general manager Ian Cunningham; Cincinnati Bengals senior personnel executive Trey Brown; and Los Angeles Chargers assistant general manager Chad Alexander.
Only one of these general managers has overlapped with Coen before. Greenberg and Coen were each members of the Buccaneers in 2024, and it will be fascinating to see how Greenberg's candidacy plays out considering the icy feelings the Buccaneers have toward the Jaguars and Coen.
Cunningham has long been rumored as a candidate of interest for the Jaguars. The former Baltimore Ravens and Philadelphia Eagles front office member shares an agent with Coen and has been a finalist for several general manager jobs in the past.
Both Brandon Brown and Trey Brown also spent time in Philadelphia's front office before moving onto roles with the Giants and Bengals, respectively.
Alexander was a candidate for the Las Vegas Raiders general manager position earlier this offseason after extended periods with the Ravens and New York Jets.
The Jaguars are looking to replace former general manager Trent Baalke, who owner Shad Khan moved on from last month. Khan has only hired two general managers in his decade-plus as owner, which makes this decision loom large.
"Boselli will report to Khan, as does new head coach Liam Coen. The team’s general manager will also report to Khan once that hire has been made in the weeks ahead. The new general manager will then join Coen and Boselli to form a football leadership unit that will collaborate and align on all major football decisions, develop a long-term strategy for sustainable on-field success, and provide counsel to the team owner," the Jaguars said in a statement on Monday.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.