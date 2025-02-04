BREAKING: Jaguars Request Top 49ers' Front Office Exec For GM Interview
The Jacksonville Jaguars have added another name to the list in their search for a new general manager.
On the same day the Jaguars lost one candidate in Tampa Bay Buccaneers' assistant general manager Mike Greenberg, the Jaguars have now added a new name in Josh Williams.
"49ers director of Scouting and Football Operations Josh Williams has been requested to interview for the Jaguars GM job, source said. The Columbia grad has been with the organization for 14 years and has worked with both the pro and college side of the scouting department," NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said.
Williams' time with the 49ers overlapped with former general manager Trent Baalke and current interim general manager and former assistant general manager Ethan Waugh. The Jaguars moved on from Baalke last month after he spent four seasons as the team's general manager and five seasons with a top-ranking role in the front office. Now, the Jaguars are looking for his long-term replacement.
Including Williams and Waugh, the Jaguars now have seven known candidates for the role vacated by ex-general manager Trent Baalke. The list includes: Waugh; New York Giants assistant general manager Brandon Brown; Chicago Bears assistant general manager Ian Cunningham; Cincinnati Bengals senior personnel executive Trey Brown; and Los Angeles Chargers assistant general manager Chad Alexander; Los Angeles Rams director of scouting James Gladstone.
In addition to the general manager search, the Jaguars made a key front office hire on Monday by naming Tony Boselli as the team's new executive vice president of football operations. Boselli will now work hand in hand with the Jaguars' new general manager and head coach Liam Coen to form the Jaguars' newest power structure.
"Boselli will report to Khan, as does new head coach Liam Coen. The team’s general manager will also report to Khan once that hire has been made in the weeks ahead. The new general manager will then join Coen and Boselli to form a football leadership unit that will collaborate and align on all major football decisions, develop a long-term strategy for sustainable on-field success, and provide counsel to the team owner," the Jaguars said in a statement on Monday.
