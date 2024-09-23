BREAKING: Jaguars Rookie Among Inactives vs. Bills
The Jacksonville Jaguars have announced their inactives for Monday Night Football against the Buffalo Bills, with one member of the defense being a new addition.
In addition to defensive back Darnell Savage and tight end Evan Engram, each of whom was officially ruled out ahead of Monday, the Jaguars have also included offensive lineman Javon Foster, offensive lineman Cole Van Lanen, defensive tackle Jordan Jefferson, defensive tackle Esezi Otomewo, and defensive end Myles Cole.
Cole had played double-digit snaps against the Miami Dolphins and the Cleveland Browns in the first two weeks but will now get a chance to take in the game from the sidelines this weekend. The Jaguars only have two other defensive ends on the roster in Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker, but Arik Armstead and Roy Robertson-Harris have taken snaps there this season. Yasir Abdullah could also be an option for edge snaps in obvious pass-rushing situations.
Most notably, the Jaguars have second-round defensive tackle Maason Smith active this week after he was a healthy scratch against the Browns.
“Very good. Very good. He's in the right mindset. Very excited about him and his future. He said he had a good practice yesterday," Jaguars defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen said this week.
"He responded exactly how you’d want him to respond. He took it where it wasn't an attack on him. We’ve got to get better and we’re going to do everything we can to get better and get out there and play. So, a very bright future for him and he has the right mindset to be a very good player in this league.”
With no Savage or Engram on the field this week, the Jaguars will be leaning on some recent draft picks at cornerback and tight end. Savage was replaced in the lineup by third-round cornerback Jarrian Jones last week, with Jones taking the bulk of the Jaguars' snaps at nickel cornerback.
As for tight end, the Jaguars will see second-year tight end Brenton Strange make the first start of his career in Engram's place after he spent the bulk of his rookie season backing Engram up.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE