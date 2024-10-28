BREAKING: Jaguars Rookie Superstar Has MRI, Injury Update
JACKSONVILLE -- Jacksonville Jaguars rookie wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. dominated against the Green Bay Packers, with three receptions for 60 yards and a touchdown. The Jaguars 23rd overall draft choice from the 2024 NFL Draft left early with an apparent rib injury, however.
On Monday, Thomas underwent MRI tests to gauge the severity of the injury and what Week 9 would look like. He gave the good news to reporters in the locker room when he was asked about the MRI.
"Everything was good," he said.
Thomas said when his soreness goes down he will try to "get back out there as soon as possible." He said when he caught a touchdown he landed awkwardly on his knees and "crunched over." He said he didn't land on the ball.
Thomas said he still feels sore but will hopefully be back to normal by the end of the week.
The news is a big sigh of relief for the Jaguars, who lost star wide receiver Christian Kirk against the Packers as well. Kirk will be out for the rest of the season with a fractured collarbone and the offense will be without a vital weapon for quarterback Trevor Lawrence.
Thomas leads the team in in receptions (33), yards (573), yards per reception (17.4), and touchdowns (5). He has been without question one of the best rookies this season, a Day 1 impact starter.
Owner Shad Khan believes he is already a star.
"Fastest guy in the NFL now," Khan said. "I love his attitude and the confidence he has. So, (it) tells me that our draft process obviously has been very good and we've gotten great players. He's talented, but I (also) think he represents the city well."
