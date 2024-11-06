BREAKING: Jaguars Star Limited in First Practice of Week 10
The Jacksonville Jaguars have released their first injury report of the week, and the most important player in the franchise is on it.
Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence was limited Wednesday with a shoulder injury, a result of a hard hit he took in the first-half of last week's loss. Lawrence was the last player to leave the locker room entering the second half, though he did not miss a snap.
Lawrence dealt with several injuries last season, including a knee sprain, a shoulder injury and a concussion.
“Yeah, I've learned a lot through my few years of just dealing with injuries as the season goes on. One, what's the best way to do that, how to still prepare and get the right amount of work in that you need to get," Lawrence said before practice on Wednesday.
"Every injury is different too. So, there's some times you can get more work in than other weeks. I think all those things have a factor in it. But yeah, I've been through it, so I think I have some experience. I know what I felt like helped me in the past. I know what I felt like I maybe lacked or needed more of from past experience too. So yeah, it's part of this business, part of this game. Everybody has to find their own way to work through injuries and to get themselves ready to play on Sunday.”
Also limited for the Jaguars were Tank Bigsby, Gabe Davis, Travis Etienne, Andrew Wingard, Maason Smith, Brian Thomas Jr, and Daniel Thomas.
Non-participants included Ezra Cleveland and Brandon Scherff.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE