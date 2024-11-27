BREAKING: Jaguars Superstar Has Great News Ahead of Week 13
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence is seemingly trending in a positive direction ahead of Week 13.
Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said Wednesday he was encouraged by how Lawrence looked when he officially returned to practice on Monday.
"It's encouraging. You know, we get through today obviously. I sm not, you know, not going to commit. But it was a good start to the week. So we will see how he handles much more of a workload today," Pederson said.
Lawrence missed the Jaguars' Week 10 and Week 11 losses due to a left shoulder injury, an injury he sustained in the first half of Week 9. Lawrence finished the game, but he would then be limited in practice the entire week leading up to Week 10 before being ruled out for the game.
In week 11, Lawrence did not practice at all as the Jaguars effectively gave him another week off before the team's Week 12 bye week.
The Jaguars have instead seen backup quarterback Mac Jones under center in the last two weeks. The offense has scored 13 combined points in that span, with Jones failing to crack 150 passing yards in either start.
Pederson said Wednesday that Jones and Lawrence would not split first-team reps 50/50, which seems to indicate that Lawrence will get the bulk of the work in practice.
"It probably wouldn't be 50/50 but still Mac would get oppurtunities to take first-team reps just to keep him fresh and keep him engaged. But would love to see Trevor get the bulk of the work when the ones are out there today," Pederson said.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE