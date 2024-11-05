BREAKING: Jaguars' Week 15 Opponent Deals Veteran Playmaker
The Jacksonville Jaguars don't play the New York Jets for another month, but there is at least one name they can scratch off their scouring reports come Week 15.
According to multiple reports, the Pittsburgh Steelers have traded for Jets wide receiver Mike Williams. This comes in the wake of the Jets trading for Davante Adams several weeks ago, a move that seemingly pushed Williams down on the pecking order.
While this does mean the Jaguars will not have to prepare to face Williams when they gear up to take the Jets on next month, there is another interesting wrinkle in the Steelers' pursuit of Williams and wide receivers at the trade deadline.
For starters, it appears the Steelers only traded for Williams because they were not able to pull off a deal with the Jaguars for wide receiver Christian Kirk. Williams has had limited production the last two seasons due to injuries and the struggles of the Jets' offense, so it makes sense that he was a backup plan for Pittsburgh after Kirk's season-ending injury kept him from being traded.
If the Steelers were willing to send a fifth-round pick for Williams, who does not have 500 receiving yards over the last two seasons combined, then what would they have traded for Kirk? That is now a pure hypothetical, but the Jaguars surely could have argued for a higher pick than that for a productive wideout like Kirk.
Could the Jaguars have gotten a fourth-round pick for Kirk if he never got hurt? The trade for Williams sure makes it seem that way, at least now.
