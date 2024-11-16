BREAKING: Jaguars Will Be Missing Key Defender vs. Detroit Lions
The Jacksonville Jaguars will be missing a piece of their defense when they face the Detroit Lions in Week 11.
The Jaguars ruled out second-year linebacker Yasir Abdullah on Saturday, adding him to the game status report with a hamstring injury. Abdullah will not travel with the team to Detroit.
Abdullah, a fifth-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, has appeared in nine games this season and has started three. He has recorded 17 tackles for the Jaguars in the process, serving as depth at both outside linebacker and defensive end in pass-rush situations.
Without Abdullah, the Jaguars will have one less piece of their rotation on hand to help defend against one of the top offenses in the league.
"It’s a complete group, they're playing at a high level, very efficient. Quarterback play is fantastic. He [Lions QB Jared Goff] is doing a really good job knowing where to throw the ball, getting the ball out. Then the runners are some of the top in the league right now," Jaguars defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen said on Thursday.
"Both guys are doing a really good job. The offensive line, just the way they're playing, they're operating, a group that’s been together and operating at a high level. So, we've definitely got a really good test. We've got to go out there, we've got to execute and play our game.”
The 2-8 Jaguars kick off against the 8-1 Lions at 1 p.m. on Sunday, with the Jaguars looking to snap a three-game losing streak before their Week 12 bye week.
