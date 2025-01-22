BREAKING: Liam Coen Gets No Assurances From Buccaneers Despite Turning Down Jaguars
The Jacksonville Jaguars were left at the altar on Wednesday, with Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator taking his name out of the running for the Jaguars' head coach job on the same day he was supposed to have a second interview with the Jaguars.
On surface, one would think Coen withdrew from a search that he was the clear favorite in because the Buccaneers made him promises about the future -- namely a process to eventually be the repplacement for current head coach Todd Bowles.
But according to Tampa Bay Times' Rick Stroud, the Buccaneers are making no such promises to Coen. Instead, he is getting a raise and nothing more -- a sign that there are serious questions with the Jaguars job.
"No promises were made to Liam Coen by the Bucs. There is no coach in waiting stipulation in his new contract similar to what the Patriots did with Jerod Mayo. Coen simply believed that remaining with the Bucs as offensive coordinator was the best opportunity for his future," Stroud said.
The Jaguars have plenty to offer to a new coach on paper, but Coen is now the second coach the Jaguars were heavily interested in who has now turned them down and opted for a different job.
What makes this one worse, though, is that Coen is walking away a job that was likely his for the taking just to remain an offensive coordinator, a rare move in the NFL until Ben Johnson did it last year.
For now, it sure looks like the Jaguars are struggling to sell coaches on the job and whoever they hire will instead look like the third choice.
"No, not at all," Jaguars owner Shad Khan said earlier this month when asked if he thinks the candidate pool could be impacted by retaining general manager Trent Baalke.
"I think we have a very compelling case on what we can offer the head coach and you know that. I think the players, where we stand on our draft, our salary cap, the city, the bricks and mortar, the facility and our division. It's a very compelling case, but like we did last time, the head coach needs to be comfortable with what we're doing. Our job is to be able to provide them with all the resources they want. So, we'll go through that process, and it's got to work for them.”
