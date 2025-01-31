BREAKING: Liam Coen Names Packers' Anthony Campanile as Jaguars Defensive Coordinator
The Jacksonville Jaguars have a new defensive coordinator.
The Jaguars officially announced the hire of Green Bay Packers linebackers coach and running game coordinator Anthony Campanile as defensive coordinator on Thursday evening.
Campanile emerged as the favorite for the defensive coordinator job as early as Tuesday, sources close to the situation told Jacksonville Jaguars On Sports Illustrated. He won out in a process that also included Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham, Minnesota Vikings defensive backs coach Daronte Jones, Carolina Panthers secondary coach Jonathan Cooley, and Los Angeles Rams assistant head coach and passing game coordinator Aubrey Pleasant.
“Anthony Campanile represents exactly what we want to be as a defensive unit and football team,” Coen said in a statement. “He brings an aggressive defensive mindset and a system that is adaptable to our players and allows them to play fast and physical.”
Coen spoke to reporters on Monday about what he is looking for in the role, which is set to be arguably the most important hire the first-year head coach makes in 2025.
"I'm gonna be involved, but it's more the shared vision of the identity, the style of play. How do we continue to drive home the message of the style of play that we want to work with and play with that's within the meetings, like being in the meeting sometimes," Coen said.
"I'm going to be very involved, obviously, as we know, with the offense and Trevor and all that, but being just the presence felt, and doing more team meetings and doing them together so that, like we talked about this, where it's not Offense, Defense, Teams, it's here. So I'll be involved, but I'm not going to be overbearing. I want that guy to have autonomy. I want that guy to have confidence, to be able to go and do it, and feel like his personality and his moral compass is showing on the product."
The Packers defense was amongst the best in the NFL last season, and the Jaguars got an up-close look at what Green Bay's system and linebackers were all about when they hosted the Packers at EverBank Stadium in a Week 8 loss.
"He's one of the best, most loyal people I've ever been around,” Packers defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley said last season. He's one of the best football coaches I've ever been around. I'm glad, very glad that he's here. I think you guys (journalists) will enjoy him. More importantly, I think the players are gonna love him and that's really important as we build this staff."
"Campanile will enter his sixth season in the NFL in 2025, first as a defensive coordinator. In 2024, Campanile served as the linebackers coach/running game coordinator for the Green Bay Packers. The Packers defense allowed the seventh fewest rush yards per game (99.4) under Campanile’s guidance," the Jaguars said in a release. "He also helped Green Bay’s defense finish fourth in total points allowed (318) and fifth in total defense (314.5). Rookie LB Edgerrin Cooper was named NFC Defensive Rookie of the Month for December/January to close out his 2024 campaign."
