BREAKING: Liam Coen Releases First Statement As Jaguars HC
The Jacksonville Jaguars are starting a new era, with the team announcing the hire of Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Liam Coen as head coach on Friday.
The whirlwind process to bring Coen to Jacksonville was not the normal search one usually sees at head coach, but the Jaguars knew early in the process that Coen was their guy. Now, they officially got him.
"Becoming the head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars is an opportunity of a lifetime, and one that I am going to run with to instill a championship culture and winning tradition here in Duval," Coen said in a statement.
"This doesn’t happen without the support and opportunities that my family and I have been afforded throughout my career, especially during this past season in Tampa Bay. We thank Todd Bowles for his continued support and the entire Buccaneers organization for the experience, and know they will have success ahead.
"Most of all, we are grateful to Shad Khan for his belief in what we will bring to the Jaguars. We will work tirelessly to reward his confidence. As head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars, I will hire a first-class coaching staff, establish a distinctive and effective brand of football on both sides of the ball, and our players will live for the black and teal. Shad and Jaguars fans should expect nothing less, and that’s what we plan to deliver and more. My wife Ashley and our family are honored to be here and a part of the Jacksonville community. We are ready to get to work."
Coen will get to start his first head coach job with Trevor Lawrence, star wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr., the No. 5 pick and nine other picks in the 2025 NFL Draft, and enough cap space for the Jaguars to make a difference.
Coen, who has been a long-time assistant for Sean McVay and also had success with Will Levis at Kentucky, just wrapped up his first year as Tampa Bay's offensive coordinator -- a year that saw the offense turn into a top-5 unit. In 2024, the Buccaneers ranked top-five in: total offense, scoring offense, rushing offense, passing offense, third-down percentage, and red-zone touchdown percentage.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.