BREAKING: Lions' Ben Johnson Scheduled to Interview With Jaguars
The Jacksonville Jaguars are set to interview the biggest name in the coaching market.
According to The Athletic's Dianna Russini, Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson is set to interview with the Jaguars this week as the Lions have their first-round bye.
Coaches from the two teams with first-round byes can hold virtual interviews with teams between Wednesday and the end of the Wild Card round. This would pertain to candidates like Detroit Lions coordinators Johnson and Aaron Glenn. Glenn is also reportedly set to interview with the Jaguars this week.
As for coaches on teams who will be playing on Wild Card weekend, they can not conduct interviews with teams until the Tuesday after the Saturday and Sunday Wild Card games. For the teams that play on Monday, they can not interview until Wednesday. These all must be virtual as well.
Johnson is widely expected to be near the top of the Jaguars' list considering his work with Lions' quarterback Jared Goff and multiple years of having the Lions rank among the best offenses in the NFL.
The Jaguars will not be alone in their pursuit of Johnson, but they have plenty to offer to him in terms of talent level on the roster, draft picks, cap space, facilities, quarterback, and more.
Jaguars owner Shad Khan will be assisted in the search for Pederson's replacement by general manager Trent Baalke, a repeat of the team's process in 2022.
Khan has hired five head coaches during his tenure as owner -- Mike Mularkey, Gus Bradley, Doug Marrone, Urban Meyer, and Pederson. Of that group, only Bradley was a defensive-minded coach.
“I think we want him to represent the city and the team, obviously, well. We want him to win. Right now, we are the most predictable team on both sides of the ball," Khan said on Monday when asked about what he is looking for in his next head coach.
"Football, to win, deception is a big part of it. Unpredictability. If you know exactly what we’re going to do on offense or defense, you’d better have the 22 best players to help us win a football game. So, being unpredictable is I think modern football, and we have to be able to show that on the field."
