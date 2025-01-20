BREAKING: Lions' Dan Campbell on Replacing OC & DC Amid Jaguars Coaching Search
The Jacksonville Jaguars are looking for a new leader on the sidelines after a 4-13 season in 2024. Injuries and close losses wreaked havoc on the Jaguars, and they are now looking for a new path forward.
The Jaguars are now searching for their next head coach and are looking for the right candidate to turn things around in Jacksonville. Owner Shad Khan will take his time in before selecting a new coach. They want to ensure they do all their homework and find the right fit.
Two of the candidates that had been drawing buzz around the head coaching job in Jacksonville had been from the Detroit Lions.
Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn are two great coaches who can lead the Jaguars next season.
The Lions were eliminated from the playoffs over the weekend in the divisional round. They fell to the Washington Commanders. Now the Jaguars can conduct in person interviews with both Johnson and Glenn. The process of finding a new head coach in Jacksonville can come sooner rather than later now that these two candidates are available in person.
"I think we got guys on staff that I think are more than qualified to be outstanding in those roles," said Lions head coach Dan Campbell about replacing Johnson and Glenn. "That does not mean that I am looking outside either. So, I want what I believe is going to be as close to what we have been as possible. And we do not lose what we are about and our identity. We are going to stay true to who we are. And if you are somebody that does not feel comfortable with that, then no, this is not the job for you."
"So, I am not going to be in a hurry, you know I am not in the mad dash. No matter what happens, I am going to do what is right by our team and what I believe is going, those guys are going to be able to stand in that room and command respect. Everybody is going in the same direction and we will ultimately deliver the same message that I am delivering."
