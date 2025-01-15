Insider Raises Concerns About Jaguars GM Trent Baalke and How He Saved His Job
The Jacksonville Jaguars had another disappointing season. The team went 4-13 and did not meet the expectations they had this past season. The Jaguars could not find success with a young talented team. Now that they are in the offseason there are major changes coming before next season down in Jacksonville.
Owner Shad Khan fired head coach Doug Pederson after the end of the season. Pederson did his best with the team he had and dealt with a lot of injuries to key players in his last season with the Jaguars. The surprise move that did not come from Khan was general manager Trent Baalke keeping his job.
Khan will lead the search for the next head coach in Jacksonville. But how much input will Baalke have in selecting the next coach, and will the Jaguars get it right this time?
This has left many people around the team and the fans with a lot of uncertainty if Khan knows what he is doing and does he knows how to run an organization in Jacksonville.
"I heard weeks ago, that Trent [Baalke] was doing everything in the world he could to backstab anyone he could to make sure that he survived," said Jason Cole on Hacker After Dark on 1010 XL. "And when I was told that by somebody within the organization, I thought well, what is going to happen when it gets back to Shan [Khan] and that he would dismiss him. But he did not."
This has to be a major concern for Khan and the rest of the franchise. You can potentially have a major piece from the front office that is not looking out for the best interest of the team.
As they are actively searching for a head coach, this can turn into a major problem for multiple candidates. If they cannot even trust their general manager, how can you take a job that does not make you feel like they are all in with you as the new head coach?
When a new head coach comes to an NFL team, they usually get to choose their general manager or a new general manager comes in as well. This can hurt the Jaguars in finding the coach they want this offseason.
