BREAKING: No Truth to Steelers and Trevor Lawrence Rumor
Steelers owner Art Rooney II said last month that both Russell Wilson and Justin Fields proved capable quarterbacks, and his preference was to sign one of them. The Steelers are reportedly at work weighing other options.
Specifically, Ryan Burr from the Big Ten Network reported Thursday that Pittsburgh has inquired about the availability of Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence. And while Steelers GM Omar Khan and Jacksonville owner Shad Khan share a last name, they apparently don’t share a vision of a future with Lawrence in Pittsburgh.
Jacksonville sources say the Jaguars are not interested in trading their franchise quarterback. Team ownership, new head coach Liam Coen and the general manager they select this month are expected to move forward with Lawrence under center.
According to Jacksonville Jaguars On SI's John Shipley, a source within the Jaguars organization has said there have not been any actual conversation between the Jaguars and Steelers. Coen was hired in a large part to develop Lawrence, and the source called the entire idea a ridiculous idea even in concept. In short, the Jaguars are not trading Trevor Lawrence.
In June, the Jaguars signed Lawrence to a five-year, $275 million contract extension but injuries hampered his first season on the new deal. During a Week 9 loss to eventual Super Bowl champion Philadelphia, Lawrence sustained a left shoulder injury. He also was carted off the field on Dec. diagnosed with a concussion after Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair drew an unnecessary-roughness penalty and three-game suspension. Placed on injured reserve, Lawrence wound up starting a career-low 10 games.
Lawrence underwent shoulder surgery on Dec. 17 and expects to enter the 2025 season at full strength. That’s a good sign for Coen, tasked with turning around a team that finished 4-13 and has just two winning seasons – both with Lawrence leading the way in 2022 and ’23 -- since a berth in the 2017 AFC Championship Game.
Since entering the league as the No. 1 overall selection in the 2021 draft, Lawrence has completed 63.3 percent of his passes for 13,815 yards with 69 touchdowns and 46 interceptions in 60 games. His best season to date was 2022, when he spurred a late-season drive to the AFC playoffs before a divisional-round loss at Kansas City.
