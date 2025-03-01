What Would Be the Jaguars' Ideal Draft?
The Jacksonville Jaguars have found their new head coach, Liam Coen. Coen is coming off a season where he had the Tampa Bay Buccaneers playing their best offensive football in recent years.
Coen also comes from a coaching tree that has produced many young and successful head coaches in the National Football League.
Now that the Jaguars have everything set with their head coach and general manager, the team will now turn to the 2025 NFL Draft. The Jaguars have the fifth overall pick, and they have plenty of options for what they can do with that pick.
The Jaguars are one of the few teams that need a quarterback at the top of the draft. They will not be selecting a quarterback, but they can still find excellent talent in the first round. Another thing that they can do is turn down the board and add more picks.
PFF released a three round draft haul for the Jaguars.
The Jaguars took defensive lineman Mason Graham out of the University of Michigan with the fifth overall pick. In the second round they took wide receiver Luther Burden III out of the University of Missouri.
In the third round, they took defensive back Sebastian Castro out of the University of Iowa and running back Devin Neal out of the University of Kansas.
Yes, Jacksonville was mired in a disaster 2024 season, but the team’s roster isn’t in as terrible shape as one would expect considering the previous record. In turn, new GM James Gladstone should capitalize on a rare opportunity to acquire high-level talent and prepare for the future.
The Jaguars could go defensive line, corner or receiver at No. 5 overall, but Graham (two straight years above a 90.0 overall PFF grade) is too good to pass up next to Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker.
Burden is ranked No. 7 on but could slide due to his usage and production in 2024; regardless, he would be a wonderful inside option next to Castro (66.3 overall grade) offers back-end versatility, although he could plug a vacancy at safety. Finally, Neal (87.9 overall PFF grade) aligns with Liam Coen’s RB-heavy offense and could account for Travis Etienne’s murky future.
The Jaguars with these picks will be filling their needs in the early rounds of the draft.
