Jaguars Players Give Their Say on Ownership
The Jacksonville Jaguars have had a busy off season so far. They have a new head coach, Liam Coen and a new general manager, James Gladstone. These two are going to do their best to turn things around in Jacksonville next season.
Owner Shad Khan has done everything he can to put the franchise in the best position to be successful. He wants to win games and does everything possible to do that. He has shown it in the past, and he will continue to be that type of owner.
The NFLPA have now released their annual ownership that is done by the teams' respective players. It gives the players an idea of how any owner from an NFL team impacts its players.
The Jaguars received a B+ grade from the ownership NFLPA report card.
Even with the recent struggles for the organization, the players still feel like they are able to be themselves and that ownership gives them the best opportunity to be successful. Khan has done a great job of giving his players what they need.
"One of our core jobs as a union is to improve the overall working conditions for our players, which includes the daily experience of players at the team facilities away from the lights and cameras,"said the NFLPA.
"1,695 of our players provided information to share with one another about their current club, to not only help them make important career decisions, but also help raise standards across the league."
The highest percentage from the weight scale comes from the head coach at 10 percent and the club owner at 15 percent.
"You don't have to just build a new facility," NFLPA executive director Lloyd Howell said. "Just be responsive. And we see [the owners] are being responsive."
"The standard is rising, the floor is rising more than ever before," said JC Tretter, the NFLPA's chief strategy officer.
The Jaguars are looking to have a bounce back season in 2025. Next up for them is free agency and the grade they received from the players will give them a better chance to land key free agents that they need. Things are looking bright in Jacksonville so far this offseason.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.