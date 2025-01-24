BREAKING: Reason For Liam Coen's Lack of Communication to Buccaneers Revealed
The circumstances around Liam Coen's recruitment to the Jacksonville Jaguars are starting to fall in place.
When reports came out that Coen was meeting with the Jaguars in person in Jacksonville on Thursday evening, it was also reported that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers had been attempting to contact Coen in regards to his new contract with the franchise. Those attempts reportedly failed.
According to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, there appears to be a reason why the Buccaneers lost contact with Coen on Thursday.
"More detail on the Liam Coen situation—the Buccaneers offered a 3-year deal on Monday to make their OC the highest-paid coordinator in NFL history. It was contingent on him not taking the second interview with the Jags. Which is the reason for the secrecy on the Jax visit," Breer said.
"We got more coming on this, but just a wild situation. Fair to say that Coen is on track to become the Jaguars' next head coach, and is almost certainly done with the Buccaneers either way."
Tampa Bay Times' Rick Stroud also reported on Thursday that Coen had called Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles late in the day, which is official contact with the Buccaneers.
"To be clear, the Liam Coen contacted head coach Todd Bowles around 5 p. m. Thursday. He said he had been with one of his kids, who had taken ill, at a doctors office. He mentioned the Jaguars situation only briefly, saying he wanted to look back into it," Stroud said.
Coen initially turned down a second interview with the Jaguars on Wednesday, stunning the franchise.
The Jaguars moved on from general manager Trent Baalke on Wednesday, largely the result of the public embarrassment of the team's top candidate turning down a second interview with them. Since then, Jaguars ownership has continued their pursuit of Coen.
Coen, who has been a long-time assistant for Sean McVay and also had success with Will Levis at Kentucky, just wrapped up his first year as Tampa Bay's offensive coordinator -- a year that saw the offense turn into a top-5 unit. In 2024, the Buccaneers ranked top-five in: total offense, scoring offense, rushing offense, passing offense, third-down percentage, and red-zone touchdown percentage.
