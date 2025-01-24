BREAKING: Shad Khan Releases Statement on Jaguars HC Liam Coen
Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan got his guy.
The Jaguars officially hired Liam Coen as the eighth head coach in franchise history on Friday, wrapping up a three-day period that was full of twists and turns.
Khan had said earlier in the offseason that he would be aggressive in his search for a new head coach, while also remaining flexible to consider changing his organizational structure for the right coach.
"To repeat my message earlier this week, I am deeply committed to building a winner here in Jacksonville. I also believe in being judged by action, not words," Khan said in a statement.
"That’s why I took swift and decisive action this week to hire Liam Coen as the new head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars. I am pumped that Liam is accepting the challenge and opportunity to build the winner that Jaguars fans and partners fully deserve. I know our players feel the same."
Khan was extremely aggressive in his pursuit of Coen, who sources told Jacksonville Jaguars On Sports Illustrated was one of the two names at the top of the list for the franchsie when the coaching search began, alongside Ben Johnson. The pair were seen as 1a and 1b, with many in the building even preferring Coen. Coen became the clear favorite for the job when Johnson accepted the head coach job with the Chicago Bears.
Coen initially withdrew his name from the race for the Jaguars' job on Wednesday afternoon. Shortly afterward, the Jaguars parted ways with general manager Trent Baalke and ownership continued their pursuit of Coen.
Coen met with the Jaguars for his second in-person interview on Thursday and the two sides began to hammer out a deal.
Coen will get to start his first head coach job with Trevor Lawrence, star wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr., the No. 5 pick and nine other picks in the 2025 NFL Draft, and enough cap space for the Jaguars to make a difference.
Coen, who has been a long-time assistant for Sean McVay and also had success with Will Levis at Kentucky, just wrapped up his first year as Tampa Bay's offensive coordinator -- a year that saw the offense turn into a top-5 unit. In 2024, the Buccaneers ranked top-five in: total offense, scoring offense, rushing offense, passing offense, third-down percentage, and red-zone touchdown percentage.
