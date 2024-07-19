Calais Campbell: Jaguars' Fred Taylor Is 'Gold Jacket Worthy'
Count the Mayor of Sacksonville in the corner of Fred Taylor.
With the legendary Jacksonville Jaguars running back missing out on a Pro Football Hall of Fame induction this year after his first year as a finalist, there is plenty of hope that the best running back in Jaguars history will make it into Canton sooner than later.
And tp former Jaguars defensive lineman Calais Campbell, an eventual enshrinement for Taylor would be well-deserved in his eyes, with Campbell taking to social media Thursday to say that Taylor is 'gold jacket worthy'.
The Jaguars selected Taylor with the No. 9 overall pick out of the University of Florida in the 1998 NFL Draft and went on to shatter franchise records in a career that spanned over a decade.
The Jaguars had their first-ever player inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2022 in former offensive tackle Tony Boselli, turning the full attention for the next Jaguars campaign to Taylor.
Taylor recorded 13,632 total yards and 70 touchdowns in his career, with the vast majority of those coming with Jacksonville. He is the all-time leading rusher in franchise history with 11,271 yards, more than 3,000 more than the back behind him. He ranks No. 17 in rushing yards all-time.
When it comes to his production during his career, which spanned from 1998 to 2010, Taylor marked most of the boxes. He ran for at least 1,000 yards in seven of his 13 seasons and scored 32 rushing touchdowns in his first three seasons alone.