Can Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence Have Career Year in 2025 Season?
The Jacksonville Jaguars have their new head coach Liam Coen. Coen brings his offensive playing calling to a young talented roster in Jacksonville. Coen spent last season as the offensive coordinator of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Coen will do his best to get the Jaguars going in the right direction.
Coen will be entering his first season as a head coach in the National Football League. He comes from an impressive coaching lineage, having been part of Rams head coach Sean McVay's coaching staff in Los Angeles. Before returning to the NFL with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he also spent time in college football. Now, he is looking to turn things around in Jacksonville.
Coen has comes into a great situation in Jacksonville. Coen does not need to look for a new quarterback like a lot of new coaches sometimes have to. Coen will have former No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence under center. Now Coen will do his best to take Lawrence to the next level and become a top 5 quarterback in the NFL.
Lawrence did not have a season that he wanted to last season. He struggled getting the offense going all season when he was on the field last season. And he also dealt with many injuries that put him on the sidelines for a good amount of the second half. Lawrence will now have one of the best up and coming player caller. Coen can take Lawrence to the next level.
"The Jaguars will watch Trevor Lawrence throw 30 or more touchdowns for the first time in his career," said Sports Illustrated Senior Writer Conor Orr. "Though the Jaguars botched the timing of the Liam Coen hiring, wiping themselves out of consideration for other coaches thanks to the presence of Trent Baalke, they got themselves a capable, dynamic play-caller and will almost certainly address some of the foundational issues on defense with the No. 5 pick in the draft. A new coach is not a salve, but the Jaguars may finally be able to see their issues from a 30,000-foot view."
Lawrence and Coen can build something special in Jacksonville and it all starts next season when they look to make the playoffs and compete for an AFC South Title.
