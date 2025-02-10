Can Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence Become An Elite QB Under HC Liam Coen?
The Jacksonville Jaguars have their new head coach Liam Coen. Coen brings his offensive playing calling to a young talented roster in Jacksonville. Coen spent last season as the offensive coordinator of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Coen will do his best to get the Jaguars going in the right direction. Coen and the offense can be good if things go as planned.
Coen will be entering his first season as a head coach in the National Football League. He comes from an impressive coaching lineage, having been part of Rams head coach Sean McVay's coaching staff in Los Angeles. Before returning to the NFL with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he also spent time in college football. Now, he is looking to turn things around in Jacksonville.
Coen has comes into a good situation in Jacksonville. Coen does not need to look for a new quarterback like a lot of new coaches sometimes have to. Coen will have former No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence under center. Now Coen will do his best to take Lawrence to the next level and become a top 5 quarterback in the NFL.
"He’s certainly shown flashes as to what he can be but it hasn’t been consistent," said RJ Sanders of 1010XL. "This partnership with Liam Coen is critical. This is Trevor’s third different head coach. He in my opinion hasn’t been able to have a long enough relationship with a coach as well as his staff to get comfortable in a system. On top of the fact he’s been sidelined due to injuries."
"This city wants Lawrence to be in that upper echelon of quarterbacks. This was the promised generational talent. I think the fanbase is wanting to see that more than anything. The elite teams have their franchise guy. We were told we have ours. Let's see that on Sundays. However, the organization not only needs to get him more weapons but they have to protect him and have a run game that can complement his play on the field."
Lawrence has shown flashes of being a top quarterback in the league over the years. It just has not been consistent enough. Lawrence will be coming off an injury and will be ready to get started on the field with his new head coach.
