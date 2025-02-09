Jacksonville's Overall Feelings About the Jaguars Hiring Liam Coen
The Jacksonville Jaguars have their new head coach Liam Coen. Coen brings his offensive playing calling to a young talented roster in Jacksonville. Coen spent last season as the offensive coordinator of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Coen will do his best to get the Jaguars going in the right direction. Coen and the offense can be good if things go as planned.
Coen will be entering his first season as a head coach in the National Football League. He comes from an impressive coaching lineage, having been part of Rams head coach Sean McVay's coaching staff in Los Angeles. Before returning to the NFL with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he also spent time in college football. Now, he is looking to turn things around in Jacksonville.
How has the city of Jacksonville felt about the hiring of Coen and what he brings to the table. If it is one thing he knows about the city of Jacksonville is that they love their Jaguars.
"I believe there’s a high level of optimism around the city," said RJ Sanders of 1010XL. "It was understood that the fanbase was ready for a clean break from the Doug Pederson & Trent Baalke era. When that didn’t happen initially, fans were ready to riot because they couldn’t understand the reason for how Trent Baalke was able to survive as much as he had. So when Ben Johnson decided not to come many pointed the finger at Baalke."
"And when Liam Coen nearly slipped through our fingers, it seemed that Khan knew the writing was on the wall. He’s bringing in a guy who seems to have great energy, wants to be here and actually establishes a culture and helps fix the organization. Fans see this and hear this and I believe they’re behind Coen. Now it’s time to see what the Jaguars do in the free agency and hopefully ,they can put a good product out on the field and give the fanbase some hope."
Coen will be paired with a young talented roster and has his quarterback in place already in Trevor Lawrence. This pairing between the Jaguars and Coen can be special. His offensive mind and coaching style can bring a lot of success to the city of Jacksonville.
