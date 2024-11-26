Where Do the Jaguars Find Their Third Win?
The Jacksonville Jaguars have lost their last four and five of the previous six games. However, their most recent outing, against the Detroit Lions, showed just how bad the Jaguars are.
The Jaguars faced the Lions on Sunday, knowing head coach Doug Pederson could be fired if they lost by a large margin. The team lost by nearly 50 points, which was undoubtedly the worst performance by a Jaguars team since their inaugural season.
Given how bad they looked against the Lions and their prime position to secure the first overall draft pick in the upcoming NFL Draft, it is time to examine the Jaguars' remaining schedule.
Jacksonville plays the Houston Texans next at home. Then, they face the Tennessee Titans on the road. At 2-9, the Jaguars' season is all but over, and nothing they did leading up to their bye week makes it seem unlikely they will be able to beat the Texans, who are coming off a loss themselves.
Traveling to face the Titans might be a legitimate shot for the Jaguars to pull off an upset win. However, that is not because the Jaguars are solid; it is because they play the Titans twice in five weeks, which could lead to the Jaguars securing their first victory in weeks.
The Jaguars also face the New York Jets and Las Vegas Raiders, who will play without their starting quarterback. In comparison, the Jaguars may not look like they can beat anybody right now.
They can beat the Jets or the Raiders, as both teams are awful. The Jaguars closeout their season with a road game against the Indianapolis Colts.
While the Colts are one of the most talented teams the Jaguars face down the stretch, they are far from unbeatable. If the Jaguars played their best football, they could run down the stretch and potentially prolong the period.
Jaguars fans may not want to hear it, as they would prefer the team tank the season. They could find a way to win another game or two.
It may seem like all is lost right now for the Jaguars, which is a fair assessment. However, things could turn around.
