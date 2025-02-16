Can the Jaguars Benefit From Having a Young Staff in 2025?
The Jacksonville Jaguars have found their new head coach, Liam Coen. Coen is coming off a season where he had the Tampa Bay Buccaneers playing their best offensive football in recent years. Coen also comes from a coaching tree that has produced many young and successful head coaches in the National Football League.
The Jaguars are going with the youth movement not only with their players but also with their coaching staff. The Jaguars have seen other teams go this route and be successful and now they are going to try to follow the blueprint and turn things around next season.
Going young with the coaching staff can also benefit the players. They can better understand the coaches and vice versa because they are at similar points in their lives. It will be a complete change from the last few seasons in Jacksonville.
“I probably wouldn't describe it like that," said Jaguars offensive coordinator Grant Udinski. "I would say we have an energetic staff for sure. So, maybe that's how I would look at it there, but in the sense of youth, I think you feel the energy, the excitement, the passion for football, for coaching, and the work that goes into making this thing ultimately what we want it to be. I think that carries over not only into our interactions with each other so far, but I think that will show up in our relationships with the players and the relationships, hopefully, with everyone else in the building. So, I think the energy there is palpable.”
Udinski also talked about his time with the Carolina Panthers and what he has learned from his time in the National Football League.
“Every staff is different. Every staff is unique, certainly. At the end of the day, football is still played by people. It's still coached by people. So, it's individuals. It's certainly different in some ways. There are probably some ways that it's similar, but ultimately every staff you're on is different. Even year-to-year, you typically have a guy leave. It's just like players, on the coaching staff. It's never going to be the same staff every year, so there are certainly some differences.”
