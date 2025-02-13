What Will a Successful Season Look Like for Jaguars in First Season Under Liam Coen
The Jacksonville Jaguars have found their new head coach Liam Coen. Coen is coming off a season where he had the Tampa Bay Buccaneers playing their best offensive football in recent years. Coen also comes from a coaching tree that has produced many young and successful head coaches in the National Football League.
It was not a pretty sight for the Jaguars after the first interview with Coen because he informed the Jaguars that he was returning to Tampa Bay next season. However after owner Shad Khan moved some pieces around in the organization, he got Coen to change his mind after the second interview.
Now that the Jaguars have a new offensive head coach what can we expect from them next season? We know that Coen is one of the best up and coming offensive minds in the league. He took the Buccaneers offense to a new level last season and is looking to do the same with the Jaguars. The Jaguars struggled on offense all of last season.
They could not get anything going in the run game or the passing game. Coen will improve that with the creativity he brings with him. Coen will also want to improve the run game as it helps quarterback Trevor Lawrence, and it helps keep the defense fresh. The Jaguars defense was put in a lot of difficult situations last season.
"Protect Trevor Lawrence and establish a run game," said RJ Saunders of 1010XL Radio. "Liam Coen has said that he is going to build this thing around Lawrence. As you should. However, I think that starts at the line of scrimmage. He needs time in the pocket to be able to use every tool in his toolkit."
"Now you also need to have the defense do a much better job too. At times they were on the field much too long. They had trouble stopping the run. Arik Armstead in the first year of his big contract with the team was a shell of himself. However, offensively although you have a few pieces there, you aren’t going to be able to showcase that if your Franchise QB isn’t protected. Additionally, not having a run game to where it can lighten the load for Trevor Lawrence Sunday to Sunday."
