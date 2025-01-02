Can the Jaguars Flip the Switch in One-Score Games In the Future?
The Jacksonville Jaguars will look to end on a high note when they face their AFC South Rival, the Indianapolis Colts in Week 18 on the road. The Jaguars will look to end the season with back-to-back wins and an above .500 record in the division. Head coach Doug Pederson could potentially be coaching his last game for Jacksonville as well.
This season has been a difficult one for everyone in the franchise. The team was looking to have a chance to win the division but injuries to key players, made the Jaguars season go downhill quickly. The team was not able to fix their problems throughout the season and continued to make the same mistakes.
The team played hard all season but could not overcome all the injuries they faced. They pulled off wins late that showed they are still playing for the coaching staff and want to be part of the organization moving into next season.
“I think winning has a part in it," said Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson. "I don't think it's everything though. I don't think it is. OK, take a look at our season. Not what we wanted right? We’re 4-12. But OK, you take 4-12 and you would look at us and go, ‘They don't play like a 4-12 team,’right? They’re still fighting to the end.
"We’ve got nine one-score losses this year, which is extremely hard. So, it's a team that continues to compete. It's a team that continues to fight to the end. We've obviously suffered our share of injuries that, I mean, you lose your starting quarterback, your tight end, two of your top receivers. Things just sort of compound just a little bit, but I think winning helps it. But I think losing can magnify it, meaning it can magnify it negatively or it can magnify it positively, and I do believe that in this case, it's actually been a bit more positive from that standpoint. Guys are still fighting, guys are still battling, they’re playing for one another, playing with a lot of pride, and again, I think you saw that yesterday.”
If the Jaguars do not bring back Pederson what way will they look to find the next head coach in Jacksonville?
