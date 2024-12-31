Insider Reveals One Reason Jaguars' Trent Baalke's Job Could Be in Danger
With just one game left in the 2024 season, there is an ominous cloud looming over EverBank Stadium.
The fates of head coach Doug Pederson and general manager Trent Baalke have been discussed and debated in the media and among the fan base for much of the disappointing season, which now sees the Jaguars sitting at 4-12 despite lofting preseason expectations.
So far, there has been radio silence from Jaguars ownership on how the team will approach the future. Jaguars owner Shad Khan is a patient and deliberate owner who is not prone to making rash decisions, so it is only logical that he is taking his time and letting the 2024 season play out.
But the closer we get to the season finale and Black Monday, the more worrying the silence should be for both Pederson and Baalke. And in a recent report from Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, there is more information on why Baalke could be on thin ice in the coming weeks.
"Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan has taken his normal measured approach, staying quiet while allowing GM Trent Baalke and coach Doug Pederson to finish out the season," Breer said.
"There had been murmurs for a while that Baalke could survive—bolstered by the green-lighting of an extension for Baalke draft pick Walker Little, who was only a spot starter until the in-season Cam Robinson trade—but it seems more likely that a clean sweep is coming. And particularly because Baalke feuded with the coaching staff over the past couple of years."
This isn't the first time Breer has pointed out a contentious relationship between Baalke and the Jaguars' coaching staff. Last month, Breer pointed out that Baalke wanted a change at offensive coordinator, leading to some hurt feelings in Jacksonville.
""Things may not be as toxic as they were under Urban Meyer in 2021, but they aren’t in a good place right now. As last year’s team finished 1–5 after an 8–3 start, rumors flew that Baalke wanted Pederson to make major staff changes, and that Pederson’s right-hand man, Press Taylor, was in the GM’s crosshairs," Breer said in November. "It’s been pretty well known since then that things aren’t, and haven’t been, great between the organization’s top two football officials."
When Khan hired Pederson as head coach in 2022 to work alongside Baalke, he envisioned collaboration and unity. And while the duo may put on a public front of such, Breer's reporting certainly makes it seem like things are not what they appear -- and it might be a reason Baalke's job could be on the line.
